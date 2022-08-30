Indore: In fake doctor's certificate case at RTO, Dr Rekha Bhatia arrested for giving fake certificates

RTO Office, Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Tejaji Nagar police on Monday arrested Dr Rekha Bhatia, in connection with the fake medical certificate case in RTO. The police confiscated certificates from agents having Dr Rekha’s seal.

The investigation officer SI Vikas Sharma said that Rekha has a doctor's degree from Karachi, Pakistan. She operates a private clinic on airport road. Police are interrogating her in the case.

He said that police will also cross-check whether the degree owned by the accused is authentic or fake.

“The accused Dr Bhatia was born and brought up in Pakistan and from there she completed her medical degree. After her marriage she came to India and continued her practice privately,” said SI Sharma.

Earlier on Friday, Tejaji Nagar police arrested seven RTO agents for preparing fake medical certificates for the renewal of driving licences. One of the accused is on the run in this case and the police are searching for him.

ACP (Azad Nagar) MU Rehman said that information was received that some RTO agents indulged in preparing fake medical certificates for the renewal of licences. The police verified the information and raided the shops of the agents near RTO and nabbed seven agents named Anil, Amar, Sharif, Rohit, Raju, Rahul, and Firoz from there.

So far, 15 fake certificates were recovered from the accused and they were booked under sections 420, 467, 468, 471, 474, and 120-B of the IPC and further investigation is underway into the case. Police said that they were preparing fake medical certificates for six months.

Some blank certificates with signatures and the seal of the doctors were also recovered from their shops. The accused used to prepare fake certificates for the people, who reached the RTO office for the renewal of their driving licences.