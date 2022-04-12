Indore: In a first, NAAC sends all women team for inspecting Old GDC

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

In a first, National Assessment and Accreditation Council has sent all women members peer team for assessing standards of Mata Jijabai Government Girls PG College, famously known as Old GDC.

“This is for the first time that all women members team has been sent by NAAC to any college for assessing its standards,” said Indore division additional director (higher education) Dr Suresh Silawat.

The peer team was surprised to know that close to 10​,​400 girl students study at Old GDC.

“Generally, the number of students remains relatively low at government girl colleges,” said a member of three-member team which started inspecting this autonomous college to assess its standards.

On the first day of the two-day inspection, the team took stock of the college's infrastructure as well as other facilities. They visited different labs, library, classroom and other facilities on the campus.

Colleges sources said that the team comprises Dr Sunita Srivastava, Dr. Neena Chandravarkar, Prof Rashmi.

The visiting team was informed that former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Tai is an alumnus of the college.

The team members were told that many noted personalities of the country are alumni of the college.

The team also had a long discussion with the current and alumni of the college which was granted full autonomy some months ago by University Grants Commission.

The college which established in 1956 offers 42 courses including BA BSc, BCom, BBA and MA, MCom and MSc etc.

The college had autonomy for UG courses for past some years. Some months ago, the UGC gave autonomy to PG courses also of this college.

The team observed that ​though ​the college has big infrastructure it ​lacks advanced equipment for teaching. Besides, its labs were not as per the required norms, the team members were overhead saying during the inspection.

The college teachers are expecting more than 3.01 CGPA out of four which ​would make the college ​entitled for Grade A+ accreditation. However, independent observers stated that the college is likely to get score between 2.51 to 3. The institute is granted Grade B+ accreditation on receiving a score between 2.51 and 2.75 and B++ on receiving a score of between 2.76 and 3.

Score below 2.5 score will fetch Grade B accreditation for the college.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 12:51 AM IST