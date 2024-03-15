Indore: In A First, DAVV Approves ₹171 Crore Deficit Budget | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a first, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) announced and approved a budget with a deficit that crossed the Rs 100 crore mark. During the annual budget presentation on Thursday, the university surprised all officials by quoting the budget for the year to be Rs 466 crore. The budget overtakes the predicted income of Rs 295 crore by Rs 171 crore. This is the highest budget deficit ever in the history of DAVV.

Last year there was a budget deficit of Rs 35 crore. However, the university administration said that the reason behind this is that appointments have been made to 30 new teaching posts. The process of certification of self-finance faculty is also going on. The university does not wish to prioritise income for now.

An administration representative said that the university will focus on increasing earnings in future. The university's argument is that a new university is being started in Khargone and due to this 80 colleges will be out of the purview of DAVV. There will be no income from their affiliation fee (about Rs 12 crore) and from the examination forms of around 1.25 lakh girl students studying in these colleges.

This budget was presented in the Executive Council meeting, which was approved. Further, the university has also approved 16 important projects for seven thousand girl students of 10 teaching departments and institutes. Most attention has been given to the strength of the infrastructure. Approval was given for new buildings in teaching departments also.

Revamping of 7 buildings

This time, work will start on the infrastructure of seven teaching departments and hostels, but the maximum amount of Rs 16 crore will be spent on IIPS (International Institute of Professional Studies). Not only, a new building be built here, but the auditorium, all classrooms and state-of-the-art computer centre will be prepared on the lines of IIM Indore. Along with this, a new building of the School of Law will be constructed on the lines of NLIU (National Law Institute University) and all necessary facilities will be provided. Along with this, approval has been given for new buildings in other teaching departments also.

Facilities to be upgraded

- A new building will be built for the School of Social Sciences at a cost of Rs 6 crore.

- A new building of MBA Distance Education Department will be constructed at a cost of Rs 1 crore.

- A new building of Bapna Hostel will be constructed at a cost of Rs 1 crore.

- IMS will be expanded at a cost of Rs 2 crore. A new building will be built.

- With Rs. 4.5 crore, all classrooms in the School of Economics will be prepared on the lines of IIM Indore.

- A new building for the School of Data Science will be constructed at a cost of Rs 4.40 crore. It will have three labs with state-of-the-art facilities.

- A new building for faculty and officers engaged in administrative work will be constructed at a cost of Rs 4.5 crore. This building will be built in Nalanda Campus.

Sickle Cell Anaemia Centre @Jhabua

In the meeting, member Dr AK Dwivedi said that a Centre of Excellence for Sickle Cell should be started in Jhabua. Sickle cell anaemia will be diagnosed and treated here. It was also agreed to appoint one Ayurvedic doctor and one Homoeopathy doctor for the School of AYUSH through outsourcing. Vice chancellor Dr Renu Jain, members Anant Panwar, Vaishali Waikar, deputy registrar were present in the meeting.