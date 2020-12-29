Indore:

After being jolted by the government’s decision to shift the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organi​s​ation (SOTTO) to Bhopal, Indore Organ Donation Society and the appropriate authorities have started initiatives to restart the organ donation drive as an attempt to bring back the centre ​to the city.

Following the same, Dean and Appropriate Authority of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College has directed all the private hospitals to necessarily inform about the brain stem cell death patients.

Moreover, hospitals have also been directed to send monthly data on the deaths that ​take place in the ICU of their hospitals, brain stem cell death declaration, and counse​l​ling of the family members.

Instructions have been passed to 35 hospitals of the city including Bombay Hospital, Apollo Hospital, Medanta Hospital, CHL Hospital, Choithram Hospital, and others.

Hospitals have to send the signed scanned copy and soft copy ​in a given format on the first week of every month so that the authorities can learn about the deaths in ICUs of hospitals and identify the reason as to why brain stem cell death couldn’t be identified or informed.

“Yes, we have been taking various measures to restart the organ donation drive in the city which has hit ​a hurdle due to ​the ​Covid crisis. We have asked the hospitals to immediately inform about the brain stem cell death of patients so that their families can be counsel​l​ed and the lives of others could be saved,” Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit said.

Meanwhile, various organi​s​ations and NGOs continued their protest against the government decision of shifting SOTTO to Bhopal from Indore and said that Indore is leading city in Central India and shifting SOTTO would hit Indore’s ongoing drive for organ donation.

As many as 39 green corridors were formed in the city since 2015 to transport vital organs in the city and to different states to save the lives of many people.