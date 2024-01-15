Indore: IMD Celebrates 150 Years, Gives School Students A Tour To Indore Airport Met Office

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of completing 150 years of the India Meteorological Department, the Airport Meteorological Office at Indore Airport gave a tour to the school students of the office and informed them of the works done by the centre.

The Meteorological Office has an automatic weather station installed near the runway to get real-time updates. Students of Kendriya Vidyalaya and Garima Vidya Vihar toured the centre.

Officials and students also participated in the celebration programme and watched the speech of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, organised in New Delhi, virtually.

Meteorologists SP Gupta, Vivek Chhalotre, Amitesh Yadav, and others introduced the students with the instruments and methods to monitor the weather changes, recording measurements including temperature, humidity, air pressure, and visibility.

Officials also informed students of the ways IMD helped the Airport Authority maintain air traffic control.

Single Stevenson Screen |

They also informed students about the single Stevenson screen used for measuring the maximum and minimum temperature manually.

Meteorologist Vivek Chhalotre explained the use of the Sunshine Recorder, which helps in recording the total time of sunshine in a day. He also explained the role of visibility in the take-off and landing of planes at the airport and how visibility is measured. Along with this, the students were also informed about 1944's London-made barometer used to measure the air pressure manually.