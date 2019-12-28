Indore: IMC’s bulldozes land shark Bobby’s marriage gardens

Indore: Continuing crackdown on land sharks, a joint team of Indore Municipal Corporation, district administration and police on Saturday carried out demolition drive against two marriage gardens of land grabber Ranvir Singh Chhabra aka Bobby Chhabra.

Though his name was not mentioned on the documents pertaining to gardens, it was an established fact that both the gardens were his “benami” properties.

In the morning, two different teams of removal gang armed with JCB and poclain machines reached Rhythm Garden near Choithram Hosptial and Ghunghat Garden on Kesharbagh road and started the demolition drive.

Illegal constructions all round Rhythm Garden: The IMC team led by additional municipal commissioner Shringar Shrivastava started demolition drive at about 7 am. Prior to action, the engineers matched the building with original map, and illegal parts were marked. It was found that garden owner had encroached upon marginal open space (MOS) and open to sky (OTS) and constructed rooms on them. IMC sources said 10 to 12 feet of MOS was encroached upon. The removal gang told garden care-takers to remove items from rooms in buildings before demolition begins. All round the building, encroachments on MOS and OTS were demolished. There was illegal construction on third floor, which was dismantled with hammers.

Apart from this, a big tin-shed structure was set up illegally in backyard, which was also removed. A wall built two metres ahead of plot area towards main road was broken.

Ghunghat Garden: Totally illegal, flattened

IMC removal gang flattened Ghunghat Garden completely. Building officer Vishesh Jain said the garden was built without taking permission from IMC. The owner had not only erected a building but also tin-shed structures all over the garden. As per reports, a portion of the garden was part of green belt. The IMC removal gang asked garden staff to remove items from the buildings and structures before launching demolition.