Indore: IMC's appeal: ​Stop engines ​at red light for improving air quality​​

Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), which has taken up the task of improving air quality in the city, has identified 16 squares where it wants people to stop their engines during red light for checking ​smoke ​emission.

The identified square include Satya Sai Square, Vijay Nagar Square, LIG Square, Palasia Square, Geeta Bhawan Square, White Church Square, Tantya Mama Bhil Square, Indraprastha Square, High Court Crossing Square, Regal Square, Marimata Square, Lantern Square​,​ Tower Chauraha, Radisson Square, Mhow Naka Square and Footi Kot​h​i Square.

“These are the squares where vehicles remain ​idle during traffic signals comparatively for ​a ​longer period,” municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal said during a meeting held for air quality control on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by social organi​s​ations, media groups, NCC, NSS etc. These organi​s​ations took the responsibility of one square each for running a public awareness campaign and appealing ​to the ​people to stop their vehicle​'s​ engines during a red​ ​light.

Pal said that IMC in association with traffic police would run the campaign on a grand scale.

MP Shankar Lalwani said that while giving the cleanest city trophy to Indore, President Ram Nath Kovind had asked me why​ Indore wins the title every year. “During Divyang Puraskar Samman ceremony also, he asked ​how ​come Indore takes away every award. I told him on both occasions that people of Indore participate wholeheartedly in whatever task authorities take up. I told him that this time we have taken up the task for improving air quality,” he stated.

The MP said that the studies say that if engines of vehicles are stopped during the red light at the square then pollution could be reduced by 15-20 per cent.

“More than one lakh vehicles ply in the city. At least four to five times, these vehicles are stopped at the traffic intersections ​before reaching their destination. I appeal to people to stop engines at all these intersections and contribute to checking air pollution,” he said.

Police commissioner Harinarayanchari Mishra said, “IMC and traffic police will work together and do micro-planning for keeping engines off at red lights at all the 16 squares. Based on the volume of the traffic, the system of stopping the traffic in the metro cities will be adopted in Indore.”

Collector Manish Singh said that cleaning the land and purifying water, now it’s the turn of air. “Together we can improve air quality. I know Indore will do whatever it takes to improve air quality,” he added.

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 01:34 AM IST