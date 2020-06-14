Indore: IMC, Zonal offices cash counters to open from 8 am

Indore: From Monday onwards, cash counters of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) and zonal offices are going to open from 8 am instead of 10.30 am.
The decision to open cash counters early has been taken in view of office-goers. Generally, all offices start at 10.30 am so office-goers could not turn up at IMC offices for payment of property tax, water cess and garbage utility charges.
For their convenience, municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal directed to open cash counter from 8 am from Monday.
Up to 7% discount on garbage utility charges for advance payment
While it already gives a discount on advance payment of property tax, the IMC for the first time has decided to extend the same benefit on advance payment for garbage utility charges.
The IMC will give a discount of 6 per cent on advance payment of water cess and garbage utility charges. On online submission of the payment, one per cent additional rebate will be given. The last date to avail the benefit is June 30.
Pal stated that they have come up with rebate on garbage utility charges to encourage people to make payment in advance.
Apart from this, 6.25 per cent discount will be given on advance payment of property tax. Previously, the deadline for availing the benefit was June 30. The date now has been extended till July 31.
Pal said that the extension in the deadline has been given following the coronavirus outbreak. Many people could not come out of their houses for advance payment of the property tax so we have given one-month extension to the taxpayers.