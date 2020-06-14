Indore: IMC, Zonal offices cash counters to open from 8 am

Indore: From Monday onwards, cash counters of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) and zonal offices are going to open from 8 am instead of 10.30 am.

The decision to open cash counters early has been taken in view of office-goers. Generally, all offices start at 10.30 am so office-goers could not turn up at IMC offices for payment of property tax, water cess and garbage utility charges.

For their convenience, municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal directed to open cash counter from 8 am from Monday.

Up to 7% discount on garbage utility charges for advance payment

While it already gives a discount on advance payment of property tax, the IMC for the first time has decided to extend the same benefit on advance payment for garbage utility charges.