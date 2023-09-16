 Indore: IMC To Spend ₹25 Crore On Kanh River Beautification
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: IMC To Spend ₹25 Crore On Kanh River Beautification

Indore: IMC To Spend ₹25 Crore On Kanh River Beautification

The beautification proposal has been passed by the MiC.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 16, 2023, 12:33 AM IST
article-image
Indore Municipal Corporation |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even as spending a large sum of money on the Kahn River beautification project has not borne the desired results the Indore Municipal Corporation has decided to spend Rs 25 crore to beautify the part from Nagar Nigam Square to Ahilya Ashram. The beautification proposal has been passed by the MiC.

Till now the work has been done on the banks of the river in Chhatribagh, Machhi Bazar, Chandrabhaga and Shekhar Nagar. The work of removing silt from many parts of Kanh River is also going on and cleaning work on a large scale was done in many parts as inspection teams from Delhi had come but to no avail. The condition of the river is very bad in areas around Shivaji Market, Krishnapura Chhatris and nearby areas.

Apart from the beautification and installation of attractive fountains, the corporation had also made attractive decorations on the pathways there. The Corporation is again preparing to do the work of beautification at both ends of the Kanh River in the areas from Nagar Nigam Square, Rambagh to Ahilya Ashram.

According to the officials, now both ends of the Kanh River in the part up to Ahilya Ashram will be beautified. Pathways will be made for the people visiting there and beautification works will be done along with planting of saplings. Along with this, work will also be done to build walls to prevent soil erosion in parts of the river.

Read Also
Indore: Farmers Led By Congress Leaders Take Out Protest Rally Against Land Acquisition 
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: ‘Daak Ghar’ Staged On First Day Of Drama Festival In Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: ‘Daak Ghar’ Staged On First Day Of Drama Festival In Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Only Those Who Promote Sanatan Dharma Will Flourish In Bharat, Says Mahant Ravindra...

Madhya Pradesh: Only Those Who Promote Sanatan Dharma Will Flourish In Bharat, Says Mahant Ravindra...

Madhya Pradesh: UEC Alumni, Students Remember ‘Bharat Ratna’ Dr Visvesvaraya On His Birth...

Madhya Pradesh: UEC Alumni, Students Remember ‘Bharat Ratna’ Dr Visvesvaraya On His Birth...

Madhya Pradesh: MiC Expresses Concern At Snail’s Pace Of Road Widening Exercise In Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: MiC Expresses Concern At Snail’s Pace Of Road Widening Exercise In Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan To Inaugurate Annakhetra At Mahakal

Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan To Inaugurate Annakhetra At Mahakal