Indore: IMC To Spend ₹25 Crore On Kanh River Beautification

Indore Municipal Corporation |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even as spending a large sum of money on the Kahn River beautification project has not borne the desired results the Indore Municipal Corporation has decided to spend Rs 25 crore to beautify the part from Nagar Nigam Square to Ahilya Ashram. The beautification proposal has been passed by the MiC.

Till now the work has been done on the banks of the river in Chhatribagh, Machhi Bazar, Chandrabhaga and Shekhar Nagar. The work of removing silt from many parts of Kanh River is also going on and cleaning work on a large scale was done in many parts as inspection teams from Delhi had come but to no avail. The condition of the river is very bad in areas around Shivaji Market, Krishnapura Chhatris and nearby areas.

Apart from the beautification and installation of attractive fountains, the corporation had also made attractive decorations on the pathways there. The Corporation is again preparing to do the work of beautification at both ends of the Kanh River in the areas from Nagar Nigam Square, Rambagh to Ahilya Ashram.

According to the officials, now both ends of the Kanh River in the part up to Ahilya Ashram will be beautified. Pathways will be made for the people visiting there and beautification works will be done along with planting of saplings. Along with this, work will also be done to build walls to prevent soil erosion in parts of the river.