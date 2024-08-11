Indore: IMC To Launch Crackdown On Single-Use Plastic, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Warns Of Strict Action

Indore Municipal Corporation | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) is taking strict action against the usage of plastic and will begin a campaign on all sorts of businesses in which shopkeepers are using such type of items. Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav directed to run a campaign against single-use plastic and non-standard banned polythene carry bags in the city.

‘Challan will be issued against those who spread garbage through small cups and disposable glasses at tea shops and other such places,’ the Mayor said.’ Those people who are supplying single-use plastic in the city or using non-standard plastics shall stop using it or else they have to face strict action,’ the mayor added.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav conducted a review meeting at Rajmata Jijabai New Zone No 20 Zone Office located at Jinsi Haat Ground on Saturday during which he gave necessary instructions to IMC officials. He took detailed information of zone area of ward number 4, 5, 6 and 8 under Rajmata Jijabai New Zone No 20 located at Ramganj Jinsi Haat Bazaar.He also took information about officers and employees posted in the public works, sewerage, water supply, health and revenue department in the zone.

The Mayor directed all officers that during inspection of their respective zone area, if any officer sees any lack in cleanliness, sewerage and other arrangements, they should coordinate with the concerned officer and get it resolved. Instructions were also given to identify water logging prone areas in their jurisdiction and make adequate arrangements for water flow, that it does not occur.