Indore: IMC to fine Rs 500-5K if larvae found in your home!

Indore: Concerned over the increasing number of cases of vector-borne diseases in the city, the district administration and Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) decided to intensify the anti-larvae drive in the city and to impose a fine if dengue mosquito larvae are found on any premises. IMC will fine at least Rs 500 to Rs 5,000 if it finds larvae and for not maintaining cleanliness.

IMC’s health officer, Akhilesh Upadhyaya, said, “IMC will start imposing fines upon finding larvae from Tuesday and will also intensify fogging and spraying across the city.” District malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel said the department had been running an awareness drive on dengue, but people’s participation was also important to control the menace.

Collector Manish Singh directed the officials to intensify the door-to-door survey and take other measures to control vector-borne diseases. He directed the teams to take all necessary action for this. Singh also directed the officials to intensify testing for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, eight more patients tested dengue-positive on Monday. With this, the number of positive patients has reached 86, so far. “The patients were found at Mukherjee Nagar, Bhawani Nagar, Scheme No. 162, Musakhedi, Alok Nagar, Veena Nagar, MGM Girls’ Hostel, MGM Boys’ Hostel, and Government BSC Nursing College,” Dr Patel added.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 11:38 PM IST