Major drive in Indore to check spread of dengue

Indore: Teams of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) and the malaria department conducted a major drive to stop the spread of dengue, malaria and other seasonal diseases on Sunday. The teams conducted the drive in several areas, including Bhagirath Pura, Kushwah Shree Nagar, Mahesh Yadav Nagar and other places.

The IMC teams sprayed insecticide near lakes, small waterbodies and areas where waterlogging took place on Saturday. The IMC team used 300 sprayers, 40 fogging machines and 10 tractors during the drive.

IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal said that the drive would continue for the next seven days. She said, “The IMC is adding crude oil in the water of places where waterlogging occurs or in the places where dirty water flows in which there are chances of mosquitoes breeding.” IMC is also spraying pesticides, which are especially meant for the mosquitoes.

IMC chief’s message to citizens

IMC commissioner Pal said that citizens should also come forward in helping IMC. She asked people to inform IMC if fogging, or spraying has not taken place in their areas. They should also inform IMC about areas where waterlogging takes place. She appealed to the people to keep their areas clean and ensure there is no stagnant water.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 12:27 AM IST