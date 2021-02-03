​Our staff reporter

Indore

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal on Tuesday directed revenue department officials of Indore Municipal Corporation to confiscate properties of people ​who owe over Rs 1L in property and garbage tax.

However, she signalled that the action would be taken only when the defaulter​s ​do not submit the tax by March 31.

She also directed revenue officials to reach ​the ​doorsteps of all the people ​who owe more than Rs 25​,​000 ​in ​tax and recover it by March 31.

Pal also directed officials​ to recover pending water cess, by March 31, from people who owe more than Rs 10,000.​

Meanwhile, the IMC set ​a ​new record in recovery of garbage tax from the city.

In view of Swachh Survekshan-2021, revenue officials of IMC had taken recovery of garbage tax on a war footing.

As per the condition of cleanliness survey, the civic body has to collect waste management charges from 75 per cent of houses and 90 per cent from commercial establishments.

The ​IMC ​crossed the targets ​and set a new record. Pal feted the officials who were instrumental in the ​​recovery of garbage charges.