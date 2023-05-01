Indore: IMC to complete five out of 10 major road projects this FY

Under-construction Khandwa Road |

Project Timeline

Khandwa Road - Project completion in June

RE-2 – Project to be completed this fiscal

RW-1 – 50 per cent of the project will be completed this fiscal

MR-4 - 50 per cent of the project will be completed this fiscal

Khade Ganpati-Tigariya Badshah Road - 50 per cent of the project will be completed this fiscal

MR-5 - 50 per cent of the project will be completed this fiscal

MR-3 – 40 per cent of the project will be completed this fiscal

Musakhedi -Sanwariya Mandir Road - Project to be completed this fiscal

Imli Bazaar- Mari Mata Road - Project to be completed this fiscal

Navlakha -District Jail Road - Project to be completed this fiscal

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has released timelines for 10 major under-construction roads, including the much-talked Khandwa road.

“We are building a web of wide roads in the city for free flow of traffic. We have also shared the timeline of the major under-construction roads,” said mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav.

As per the chart shared by IMC, five out of 10 major under-construction road projects will be completed in the financial year 2023-24.

The first project which will see completion is the Khandwa Road.

Bhargav stated that the construction of the much-awaited Khandwa Road (a 6.5 Km long road from Bhanwarkuan Square to Tejaji Nagar underpass) will be completed in June. “The road is being constructed at the cost of Rs 52.68 crore,” he added.

Besides, RE-2 project, which had hit a roadblock due to structures coming in its way, is also going to be completed this fiscal.

This road is being built jointly by Indore Development Authority and IMC. While the IDA had completed its part of the work, the IMC is still getting structures removed. The mayor stated that the stretch between Bhuri Tekri to RTO via Nemawar Road is also being constructed. “The project whose cost is around Rs 42 crore will be completed in the current fiscal,” he said.

Likewise, the stretch between Musakhedi and Sanwariya Mandir (project cost Rs 10.68 crore) and the road between Imli Bazaar and Mari Mata Square (project cost Rs 8.4 crore) would see light of the day this fiscal itself.

The IMC stated that the stretch from Navlakha Square to District Jail via Azad Nagar Square would also be completed this fiscal.

The IMC also stated that it would ensure that 50 per cent of work of RW-1 (from Banganga Railway Cross to ISBT on MR- 10), MR-4 (from Banganga Railway Crossing to Bhandari bridge underpass), Khade Ganpati-Tigariya Badshah Road and MR-5 and 40 per cent work of MR-3 will be completed in the current financial year.