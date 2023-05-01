 Indore: MP’s first to get selected in Army Short Service Technical Computer Science 
She failed 10 times in SSB interview & faced more failures, but never gave up! 

Tina KhatriUpdated: Monday, May 01, 2023, 08:21 AM IST
article-image
Anushka Malhotra |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Committed and courageous Anushka Malhotra became the first ever aspirant from Madhya Pradesh to get selected in the Army Short Service Technical Computer Science branch. Not just this, she has made her mark in National Defence Academy (NDA) Service Selection Board (SSB) interview where she stood fifth.  

However, the journey of this young officer wasn’t easy. 

The young NDA aspirant had 10 failed attempts in SSB interview. Malhotra had completed BE from a private college in 2022, she appeared in SSB interview ten times.

She was even recommended three times. However, Malhotra failed in the medicals and was removed from selections in Navy SSB. 

Malhotra will be joining the prestigious Officers Training Academy at Chennai for 49 weeks of training. After the training, as per usual norms, she will get commissioned in Army. 

So, how did she make it finally after failing over 10 times! 

Malhotra said, “I have always been very clear on my goal, so I was trying to get better and better, but still failing.” She struggled to motivate herself but reminded herself of how far she had come. 

“I couldn’t accept failure, I had to overcome it and become worthy of serving my country, so I underwent a lot of training and took guidance from mentors, but still failed at the interview,” Malhotra said.

She said that Colonel (Retd) Nikhil Diwanji, who provides coaching to SSB candidates, helped her in preparing for her interview

