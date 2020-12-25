Indore: IMC ​starts ​recovering garbage collection fee on war-footing, sets target to recover Rs 3 cr ​​by Dec 31​​

Indore:

Keeping in view Swachh Survekshan-2021, Indore Municipal Corporation has set a target of collecting Rs 3 crore as bulk collection charges by December 31.

According to provisions in Swachh Survekshan guidelines, about 90 per​ ​cent of the waste collection charges from commercial areas and about 70 per​ ​cent from ​residential areas are to be compulsorily collected.

In a review meeting, municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal directed bulk waste collection supervisors to ensure that Rs 3 crore ​is recovered as garbage collection ​fee ​by December 31.

Expressing displeasure at low recoveries in the Zone Nos 7, 8 and 11, the commissioner ​asked the supervisors of the concerned zones ​to take the building officer and the building inspector along for recovery of outstanding garbage collection charges.

“If the garbage collection charges are not paid by any establishment, then action should be taken ​against ​that establishment,​ which might include even sealing the building​” she said​.​

Along with this, instructions were also given to CSIs for collection of garbage fee in their respective zones where business institutions are defaulters. “If the garbage collection fee is not deposited by the institutions, then penalty should be imposed on them,” Pal said.

She also instructed ​officials to collect ​property tax, water cess and other taxes by December 31.