Indore: IMC launches swachhata anthem for 2023

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Municipal Corporation on Friday launched the Swachhata anthem for the Swachhata Survekshan campaign in 2023.

The anthem, Indore chhuega swachhata ka saatva aasman, was launched in the presence of mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and other IMC officials.

“Indore will touch the Saatva aasman of swachhata with the collective contribution of all citizens and IMC employees. I urge all citizens to contribute again, as always, so that Indore can achieve the tag of being the cleanest city for the seventh time in a row,” said Bhargav during the programme.

Bhargava honored Deepak Chaudhary for coining the tagline for Swachhta Survekshan-2023. He was given a certificate and an Alexa as a gift. The second prize was given to Jia Bhatia and third prize was bagged by Palak Vyas.

Winners of various competitions organised under Swachh Indore were also honored.

Bhargava said Indore has been remarkable in its endeavour to remain the cleanest city in the entire nation. This has been achieved following the commendable contribution of Indore’s alert public, media, public representatives as well as hardworking and diligent officers of the corporation.