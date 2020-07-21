Indore: IMC intensifies crackdown on Covidiots, 1336 fined

Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), which restarted imposing spot fine on violation of Covid-19 protocols recently, intensified its crackdown on violators.

The IMC teams roamed around in the city and slapped spot fine on as many as 1336 people found to be violating Covid-19 protocols while being outdoors.

“As many as 1125 people were fined for not wearing mask and 179 for not maintain social distancing,” said a press release issued by IMC.

The IMC teams penalised shopkeepers who were not keeping sanitiser in their shops.

On orders of IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal, the IMC has intensified the drive following the rise in coronavirus cases in the city for the last one week.

With relaxing lockdown restrictions from June 1, district collector Manish Singh made it mandatory for people to wear masks and maintain social distancing when outdoors. He had fixed fines for violators with making IMC accountable for recovering the fine amount.

Till June 21, the IMC carried drives to penalise people but its strict crackdown led to protests by shopkeepers and political parties.

Giving in to the protests, IMC from June 22 stopped imposing fine on people found to be violating Covid-19 protocols while being outdoors. The cases of Covid-19 infections had also come down in the city at that time which helped IMC to stick to its decision.

But Covid-19 cases shot up with people taking Covid-19 protocols lightly. This promoted the IMC to resume the drive against Covidiots.

The municipal commissioner stated that they would press more employees in penalisation drive if people won’t start sticking to Covid-19 protocols.