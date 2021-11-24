Indore: IMC holds lunch to honour sanitation workers

Indore



Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) organised a lunch party for sanitation workers at Brilliant Convention Centre hailing their efforts in maintaining cleanliness in the city. There are around 8,500 sanitation workers

who work to keep the city clean and municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal has said that the city owes its cleanliness awards to the sanitation workers.

During the function IMC officers and former mayor, Malini Gaur, danced with the sanitation workers. Tribal artists also performed in this event.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 01:11 AM IST