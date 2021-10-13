Indore: IMC demolishes illegal structure built sans paying building permit fee

Indore

After demolishing constructions on encroached lands, IMC has now turned their bulldozers towards structures erected without paying building permit fee.

Removal gang of IMC on Tuesday knocked down illegally constructed structures in about 16000 square feet of plot in front of Ramesh Bhatia Cricket Academy near Mayank Blue Water Park.

The structure was built illegally by Nirmala Radheshyam Patel, Sudhanshu Sharma and others.

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal said that the builders were issued notices on multiple occasions to get permission for construction as per rules.

“But the notices fell on deaf ears. The builders continued with construction without paying building permit fee causing around Rs 22 lakh loss to the corporation,” Pal added.

Following her instructions, IMC on Tuesday demolished the illegal structures.

Pal stated that all such illegal structures which have been erected without paying the building permit fee to IMC will be demolished.

Additional municipal commissioner Sandeep Soni and deputy commissioner Lata Agarwal, led the removal operation. Heavy police and administrative officers were also present during the drive.

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 01:15 AM IST