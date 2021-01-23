Indore

​​Indore: IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal inspects public toilets

By Staff Reporter

IMC ​c​ommissioner Pal also took a review meeting on ​the sewer line​s​ and chamber cleanliness work.

IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal inspecting public toilet
Indore Municipal ​Corporation ​commissioner Pratibha Pal ​inspected public toilets near IT Park and ​adjacent areas on Saturday. She also took a review meeting of cleanliness work ​and sewer line​s​.

IMC officials said she inspected cleanliness work in Navlakha area, Bhanwarkuwan area, Indira Gandhi Square and other nearby areas as well as RNT Marg, High Court Trisection and nearby areas.

She talked with the cleanliness workers and learned about the problems they face while doing their work. She also visited near Bhagirathpura Bridge for inspection of ​s​ewage outfall tapping work and instructed officials to complete the work on time.

REVIEW MEETING ON SEWER LINE

IMC ​c​ommissioner Pal also took a review meeting on ​the sewer line​s​ and chamber cleanliness work. She said in the meeting that because of the sewage outfall tapping work the sewe​r​ lines are connected with the chambers.

She instructed ​that sewer lines should be cleaned regularly. They must assure that sludge taken out from these lines should be carried away instead of keeping it there at the site.

