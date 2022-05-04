Indore: IMC asks colonisers to install rainwater harvesting systems in residential units

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has asked colonisers to install rainwater harvesting systems on all residential units in their colonies.

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal held a meeting with colonisers and asked them to contribute to IMC’s initiative of ground water conservation.

IMC is going on guns blazing for installation of rainwater harvesting systems in buildings across.

IMC has set a target of installing at least 1 lakh RWH systems on terraces of buildings in the city in the next two months.

Every zonal officer has been given a weekly target of installing at least 500 RWH systems in big residential and commercial buildings in his respective area.

Engineers and officers were given training on how to use RWH systems. Initially, IMC is targeting government offices, marriage gardens, schools, hospitals, hotels, malls, townships etc.

