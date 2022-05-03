Indore: ​Get health tests done for free at IMC zonal offices

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Want to know if you are suffering from diabetes or if your cholesterol is high? Or you want to get creatinine or SGPT test done? If yes, go to any zonal office of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) and get yourself tested for free.

IMC in association with Indian Medical Association and Central Lab is going to organise health check-up camps from May 5 to May 12.

“At each zonal office health check-up camp will be organised for two days. The timing of the camp will be from 8 am to 2 pm. Tests will be completely free. People can walk-in to the zonal offices of IMC and get themselves tested,” said municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal.

She has directed zonal officers to arrange suitable place for health team to conduct tests. Instructions were also given to make arrangements for tables, chairs and water, coolers, fans etc for the people coming to the zonal office for getting tested.

NGOs working with IMC have been directed to give information about free health check-up camps to the residents of labour and unplanned settlement and make arrangements to bring them to the camps.

Camps when and where?

Zone No 1 to 5

Date: May 5 and 6

Zone No 6 to 10

Date: May 7 and 8

Zone No 11 to 15

Date: May 9 and 10

Zone No 16 to 19

Date: May 11 and 12

Tests to be done

Blood sugar - for diabetes

Cholesterol - for heart disease

Creatinine GFR-- for kidney

SGPT- for liver

Protein albumin globulin-A/G ratio -- for testing immunity

