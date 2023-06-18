Indore: IMA Provides CPR Training To Lady Teachers | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Medical Association-Indore branch organised a CPR training session for lady teachers of National Public School on Saturday. They received scientific as well as mannequin training in CPR during the session.

The objective of the programme was to provide training to the teachers and to train the maximum number of people in CPR technique so that they are in a position to give CPR in case of emergency. CPR aims to ensure that the flow of oxygen and circulation of air to the brain continues till medical help is received.

Paediatrician Dr Pramod Jain, the instructor of the session, said that continuous flow of air and oxygen to the brain is essential, if this flow does not reach the brain for more than 5 minutes, there is a possibility of brain death.

Dr VikasRathore, the facilitator of the programme, demonstrated the way of giving CPR to common people.

President of the Indian Medical Association, Dr Anil Bhadoria said that keeping in view the moral responsibility of this organisation of doctors towards the health of the citizens of the city, these sessions will be organised regularly.

He said that CPR training will be available to various societies, social group clubs, residential societies, government servants, gym trainers, domestic helpers, drivers, watchmen, etc at the IMA building.