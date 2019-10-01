Indore: Illegal sex determination racket busted

Indore: A five-member team of district administration raided a flat in Silicon City on Monday and arrested a doctor and his two assistants for running an illegal sex determination centre.

On instructions of ADM Pawan Jain, the team raided flat number 405, Paliwal Apartment in Silicon City, where Dr Mukesh Rathore used to operate a sonography centre where he charged between Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 for telling the sex of the fetus, which is illegal.

The team found two pregnant women at the centre whom the doctor had promised that he would reveal the sex of their fetus. After the raid, tehsildar Sudeep Meena informed Rajendra Nagar police and they seized the machine and arrested Dr Rathore and his two assistants.

The officials will present the case before the court possibly on Tuesday. Sources claimed that Dr Rathore is posted in ESIC in Dewas.