Indore: ​Illegal portions of 29 houses demolished​ by Indore Municipal Corporation

Indore:

In its ongoing drive against the illegal construction in the city, a team of Indore Municipal Corporation on Monday razed down ​the ​illegal portion​s​ of 29 houses developed near Kandilpura nullah.

Indore Municipal Commissioner Pratibha Pal said that ​during the inspection of sewage outfall tapping work it was found that many houses in a few areas have been developed illegally at the bank of Kahn River.

IMC officials said that two days​s​ before the drive the IMC ​had informed the house owners to ​demolish the illegal portion of the ​houses and ​many residents themselves started demolishing their houses.

​The pillars of one of the illegal houses was grounded in the nullah and it had diverted the nullah's flow.

Water-logging problem​​

Officials said that every monsoon, when the flow of nullah increases water-logging occurs in the nearby slum areas because the illegal portion of the houses acts as barriers in ​the ​flow of water due to which water flows ​into the ​nearby ​residential areas.

Many other illegal construction

According to IMC officials there are many other houses from Kandilpura bridge towards Kandilpura nullah which are constructed without permission and the structures are obstruction water ​​flow in ​the ​nullah. Officials said that IMC will take action on such structures as well in the coming days.