Indore: Illegal Ambulance Operators Flout Rules, Celebrate Birthday On MY Hospital Premises | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The illegal ambulance operators’ gang has once again become active within the premises of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital. A large number of people gathered in the hospital, allegedly to assert dominance, while also celebrating a friend's birthday—a clear violation of hospital regulations, on Sunday.Videos of the celebration have since gone viral on social media.

According to sources, the gathering was organised by Deepak Verma, known to run the ambulance operators gang. Despite strict prohibitions against such activities in hospital premises, the group not only cut a cake but also shared photos and videos of the event online.

Alarmingly, this celebration took place right in front of the police post, yet no action was taken to stop it. This isn't the first time the ambulance operators have caused disruptions at the hospital. Previously, these operators have clashed with hospital doctors, often over the practice of LAMA (Leave Against Medical Advice), where patients are taken from the hospital to private facilities for treatment.

Junior doctors have repeatedly complained about these activities. In response to the viral video, police have taken preventive measures against six individuals, including Deepak Verma, who were involved in the incident. Satish Patel, TI Sanyogitaganj policestation, confirmed that while no formal complaints have been lodged, the police have initiated preventive measures against those involved.

"We have taken action against six individuals so far, and others are being identified. Police are also continuously patrolling the hospital premises to prevent further incidents," he added. Meanwhile, the hospital superintendent Dr Ashok Yadav emphasised that such activities are strictly prohibited on hospital grounds. "Complete care is taken to ensure that patients do not face any problems in the hospital," he stated.