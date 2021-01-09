Indore: IIT Indore & University of Oslo to organise lecture series on January 13 ​​

​Indore:

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Indore in association with University of Oslo, will organise a public lecture series on January 13, 2021 on the topic ‘Role of Science in Nation Building during Global Health Crisis’.

The event will be attended by several science colleges across the country. The lecture series will bring together a group of eminent experts around the world to share their views on the role of science, research, education, and actionable data in nation building during global health crisis.

Science, including biological, physical, social, behavioural, cultural, engineering, and medical disciplines, play an increasingly important role in governmental and institutional response during crisis.

During global crisis, the role of scientific community becomes even more critical in nation building by identifying critical problems, determine how our capability can be best used, design and execute the necessary research, and then share those results with decision-makers and the public.

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has brought to the fore the importance of a thriving scientific ecosystem for dealing with global crisis.

International & Outreach Department of IIT Indore plans to establish a large virtual academic platform that will include participants not only from premier institutes in India but will also involve participation of students and young faculties from a group of institutions, who have limited scientific exposure in terms of research and higher education largely due to their presence at remotest part of India.

Prof Neelesh Kumar Jain, Director (Officiating), would be inaugurating the event. Prof Anil D Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, AICTE will be the Honorable Guest Speaker for the event.

Prof Avinash Sonawane, Dean of International Affairs and Outreach, IIT Indore and Prof Tone Tonjum, Department of Microbiology from University of Oslo, Norway are leading members of organising team.