Indore: IIT Indore ranked 396th in QS World University Rankings 2023

IIT Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Yet another feather added to Indore's cap as IIT Indore has been ranked 396th in the QS World University Rankings 2023. It is 9th amongst the Indian Universities and is ranked the highest amongst the second generation IITs.

The universities are judged across 8 key ranking indicators including academics, research, citations, international outlook and employment outcomes to provide the most comprehensive and balanced comparisons available.

This year’s QS World University Rankings included almost 1,500 institutions from around the world including universities from diverse locations across Europe, Asia and North America.

IIT Indore director Prof Suhas Joshi congratulated the IIT Indore community and urged them to pursue their research and academic activities with diligence, which essentially will contribute to growth of the Institute and pave the way for more global recognitions in future.