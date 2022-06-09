e-Paper Get App

Indore: IIT Indore ranked 396th in QS World University Rankings 2023

It is 9th amongst the Indian Universities and is ranked the highest amongst the second generation IITs.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 09, 2022, 03:45 PM IST
article-image
IIT Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Yet another feather added to Indore's cap as IIT Indore has been ranked 396th in the QS World University Rankings 2023. It is 9th amongst the Indian Universities and is ranked the highest amongst the second generation IITs.

The universities are judged across 8 key ranking indicators including academics, research, citations, international outlook and employment outcomes to provide the most comprehensive and balanced comparisons available.

This year’s QS World University Rankings included almost 1,500 institutions from around the world including universities from diverse locations across Europe, Asia and North America.

IIT Indore director Prof Suhas Joshi congratulated the IIT Indore community and urged them to pursue their research and academic activities with diligence, which essentially will contribute to growth of the Institute and pave the way for more global recognitions in future.

Read Also
Indore: Minority college directors meet minister over DHE’s restrictions in admission
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreIndore: IIT Indore ranked 396th in QS World University Rankings 2023

RECENT STORIES

Assam cabinet expansion: Check the full list of ministers here

Assam cabinet expansion: Check the full list of ministers here

Thane: Drunk man kills wife, burns body in Bhiwandi

Thane: Drunk man kills wife, burns body in Bhiwandi

Asian Cup Qualifiers: Captain Sunil Chhetri says India could have done better after 2-0 win over...

Asian Cup Qualifiers: Captain Sunil Chhetri says India could have done better after 2-0 win over...

'Criticising hate speech and giving hate speeches cannot be equated': Asaduddin Owaisi after Delhi...

'Criticising hate speech and giving hate speeches cannot be equated': Asaduddin Owaisi after Delhi...

Is Chelsea football star Ben Chilwell dating stunning Netflix model Holly Scarfone?

Is Chelsea football star Ben Chilwell dating stunning Netflix model Holly Scarfone?