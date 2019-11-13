Indore: IIT-I students emerge 1st in India, 9th globally in cyber security contest

Indore: Students of Indian Institute of Technology Indore emerged 1st in India and 9th globally in a cyber security competition and awareness event organised by New York University for cyber security recently.

ByteBandits, the team of computer science and engineering at IIT Indore, comprising Mrigank Krishan, Vaibhav Anand, Vishnunarayan KI and Sarthak Jain made the institute proud.

Cyber Security Awareness Week organised by New York University for cyber security, is the largest student-driven cyber security competition and awareness event globally; featuring nine competitions, six global hosts, workshops and industry events.

Capture The Flag (CTF), organised under it, is a contest designed to serve as an educational exercise to give participants experience in securing a machine, as well as conducting and reacting to the sort of attacks found in the real world. New York University started CSAW CTF 13 years back.

CSAW CTF 2019 finals were held at IIT Kanpur from November 6-9. In the onsite finals, 45 teams from around the world used their hacking skills to find ‘flags’. CSAW India finals was a 36-hour long event where students were faced with problems from web exploitation, binary exploitation, cryptography and reverse engineering.

IIT Indore’s team, ByteBandits, which secured second position in India and 16th globally in the same competition last time performed better this year with securing first position in India and ninth internationally.

Director of IIT Indore Prof Pradeep Mathur congratulated the students for impressive feat. “Institute recognises cyber security as one of the pressing areas of research in the country and it is indeed heartening that outstanding work done by its faculty members and students is receiving international recognition,” he said.