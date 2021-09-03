Indore: ​IIT-I makes it to 30 finalist teams in Swadeshi Microprocessor Challenge

Indore

Indian Institute of Technology Indore has made it to the list of 30 finalist teams short-listed for the Swadeshi Microprocessor Challenge amongst the 6,169 teams that participated in the Challenge, which saw over 10,000 participants. These teams will now further develop their Hardware Prototypes using Swadeshi Microprocessors to demonstrate their innovative solutions in the final round.

Team leader Gopal Raut, PhD scholar, and team members/associates Saurabh Karkun, Shavez Malick, Jogesh Kumar, Ribhu Das Purkayastha, Sudheer Reddy have submitted a project titled “Semi-Autonomous Drones for Terrain Monitoring and Identification of Terrain Modifying Actors” for the challenge.

Professor Neelesh Kumar Jain, director (officiating) said “It is a moment of pride to the institute that we have been listed in the finalist team for the Swadeshi Microprocessor Challenge. I am sure that under #AatmaNirbharBharat Abhiyan, we will be able to meet the need for swadeshi computer hardware, which shall be part of every smart device deployed in different domains, including electronics for public utility services to commodity appliances.”

To provide further impetus to the strong ecosystem of start-ups, innovators & researchers in the country, the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) announced Swadeshi Microprocessor Challenge to touch base with all young innovators, students & entrepreneurs and facilitate their tinkering with MeitY supported Swadeshi Microprocessors developed by IIT Madras (Shakti processors) and C-DAC (Vega processors) made available on Xilinx FPGA Hardware Boards. Contestants will get an opportunity to translate their innovations around swadeshi processors, showcase them at a higher viewership platform and facilitate them to scale from ideation to marketplace, thereby standing a chance to contribute to the overall mission of #AatmaNirbharta of Government.

Dr Santosh K Vishvakarma, head NSDCS Lab, IIT Indore, and Faculty advisor of the team said “The contestants of the challenge are offered by MeitY a slew of benefits and hardware & software resources to promote a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship by taking up complex designs in the country and innovate frugal solutions around home-grown Microprocessor ecosystem, catering to both global and domestic requirements.”

