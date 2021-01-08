Indore: IIT​-I braves pandemic hurricane​, ​fetches good placement ​for ​passing-out batch​

Indore:

​Out of 221 registered students, around 170 students appeared for placements and 114 students have already been placed in the first phase.

The first phase will continue ​this month. Students of various branches i.e Computer and Science Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering and Metallurgy Engineering and Materials Science have been able to impress major brands of the globe.

Some of the major companies like Goldman Sachs, Arcesium, BookMyShow, L&T, Analog Devices, Texas Instruments, Amazon, Barclays, Deloitte, Jaguar Land Rover, JIO, Tata Digital, Quantile Analytics, Razorpay, Salesforce, Strand Life Sciences, MathWorks, Fractal Analytics, ZS Associates etc visited and were impressed.

Accenture Japan has offered overseas placement to the students while GAIL is expected to visit the Institute soon. It is expected that the more students will be placed in phase ​two placements.