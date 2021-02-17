Indore: IG tells youngsters about the underbelly of cyber world

Indore: On Thursday, Indore Traffic Police’s month-long awareness drive 32nd Road Safety Week 2021 will be concluded.

On Wednesday, under the drive, IG Harinarayanachari Mishra made 500 youngsters aware about cyber fraud and cyber crime. Also, DIG Manish Kapooria along with MP Shankar Lalwani distributed roses to those who were seen following the traffic rules on road.

A seminar for raising awareness among youths was organised in which IG Mishra made the participants aware about the rules and regulations while using the internet. He also said the prevention to be taken for remaining safe from cyber fraud. He also shared a few tips with the people for cyber safety.

Police officials said that on the second last day of the awareness drive, MP Shanakar Lalwani also came ahead. Lalwani along with the police distributed roses to the commuters passing from Regal Square.