Indore:

Police managed to recover stolen or missing mobile phones worth Rs 20 lakh and ​​IG Harinarayanachari Mishra handed them over to their owners on Friday. The mobile phones were stolen in 2020-2021 and their information was uploaded by the owners in Indore Police’s Citizen Cop mobile application.

On the instruction from ​​IG Mishra, ASP (crime) Guruprasad Parashar and his team collected the information about the stolen mobile phones from the Citizen Cop application. The cyber experts of crime branch managed to trace 130 mobile phones. Interestingly, many of the mobile phones were recovered from other states like Maharashtra, Bihar, Jhansi, Odisha, UP, Haryana etc. The value of recovered mobile phones is about Rs 20 lakh. On Friday, IG Mishra handed over the mobile phones to the owners at the Old Police Control Room. The mobile phone owners also appreciated the job done by the police.

3​,​168 mobile phones traced in 2020

ASP Parashar said that the complaints registered through the Citizen Cop were taken for tracing the stolen mobile phones. In 2020, the crime branch handed over about 3168 mobile phones to their actual owners through their police stations. Officials said that the people are aware about online complaints. They registered their complaint on the application due to which the police managed to trace the mobile phones.

The Citizen Cop Application operated by Indore police, is an android phone application that can be downloaded through the Google Play Store. This application includes the contact numbers of police officers and the administration officers.