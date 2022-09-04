Indore: IET students’ have face-off on maha aarti

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two groups of students, including one comprising some alumni, had a face-off over maha aarti during Ganeshotsav on Saturday evening. The borders of IET had installed an idol of Lord Ganesha on the hostel premises. There was a consensus that maha arti would be performed on Friday. However, a group comprising some alumni wanted it cancelled due to the chief minister’s visit.

They suggested holding maha arti on Saturday. This led to a face-off between the two groups creating panic on the IET campus. The IET administration called the police, who defused the unwarranted situation. After half an hour of arguments, the police and institution management made the crowd vacate the campus.

