Indore: IET student alleges ragging in hostel, names his bullies

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET), an entity of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), is once again in the news for the wrong reasons. A student boarder of the IET hostel has claimed that he is being ragged by senior boarders. He lodged a complaint with Anti-Ragging Helpline of the University Grants Commission (UGC) seeking its intervention in the matter.

The Helpline has forwarded the compliant to the IET director and also informed Bhanwarkuan police station about the incident. The Helpline asked the institute director to take action in the matter and report back to it.

The complainant had named three to four boarders who harassed him.

IET director Sanjeev Tokekar said that they had received a complaint from the UGC. “We called an anti-ragging committee meeting on Wednesday. The committee will inquire into the matter and hand over its report to the Helpline,” he said. He said that, if anybody is found at fault, action will be taken according to the rules.

This is not the first time that a ragging complaint has reached the UGC from IET. In 2018, 15 students were expelled from the hostel after they were found guilty in a ragging case. In 2019, too, a complaint of ragging from IET had reached the UGC but it was found to be false.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 10:13 PM IST