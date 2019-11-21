Indore: IDA to give 1540 sq m land to Metro project at Bengali square

Indore: The Indore Development Authority (IDA) has decided to give 1540 sq meter of land to Metro Rail Corporation for Rs 18.35 cr at Bengali Square for construction of Metro Project, fuelling fears that it would spell trouble for both commuters and residents of the area as the construction work of IDA’s Pipliyahana Flyover is already in progress and there are daily traffic snarls in the area, especially during peak hours.

Sources said it was also be an engineering challenge for both the agencies with two flyovers coming up in the same area.

The decision to give the land was taken at IDA board meeting on Thursday. Some of the other decision taken include.

Central Business District (CBD): IDA discussed acquiring land under Scheme no 151, 169-B and 179 along Super corridor for construction of Central Business District (CBD) similar to the Bandra-Kurla Complex.

ISBT 2: They also discussed construction of an Inter State Bus Terminal-2 at Nayta Mundla. This will facilitate passengers from east and west part of the city, said IDA officials. ISBT-2 will be constructed at the cost of Rs 12.76 crore. The terminal will be constructed near RTO office on 7 acre of land. The project will get completed in 3 phases. Road and driveway will be of 7225 sq mt. Bus and boarding platform will be of 1490 sq mt. Terminal building will be of 1364 sq mt. Parking area will be of 7967 sq mt. On an average every day about 600 buses will start and terminate at ISBT-2. There will be also an inquiry office, waiting room for passengers and ticket counter. According to sources, earlier the project was to be done by Indore Municipal Corporation but the IMC did not take up the project. IMC is already constructing five roads of IDA Master Plan hence IMC refused to take over the bus terminal project.

Advocate Chamber at Scheme no 140: IDA also decided to construct Advocate chamber on 2600 sq mt of land out of 5600 sq mt of land at Anandwan Phase -3.IDA will also plan a scheme on the remaining area of land.