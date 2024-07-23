Indore: IDA Project To Be Dedicated To Senior Citizens Soon; Flats To Be Available In 2025 | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Development Authority (IDA) is constructing a residential complex for senior citizens in scheme number 134. The construction of this complex is targeted to be completed in December 2024, whose progress is satisfactory at the moment. IDA Chief Executive Officer RP Ahirwar said that the cost of construction of the complex will be Rs 16.36 crore, a G+6 building is being constructed on a plot of about 1910 square metres where parking facilities will also be provided in its basement and ground floor, in which four-wheelers and two-wheelers can be parked.

For senior citizens, an amenity area has been planned on the first floor which will include psychotherapy, dining hall, activity area, courtyard and other such amenities. 2 BHK and 1 BHK flats have been constructed at each site from the second floor to the sixth floor. Thus, a total of 32 flats are being constructed. In which twenty 2 BHK and ten 1 BHK residential flats will be available.

CEO Ahirwar said that apart from this, six shops have also been constructed on the ground floor. Doctors, physiotherapy room, multipurpose hall and other amenities have also been planned in this complex so that all problems of senior citizens can be solved at one place.

CEOSPEAK

This is a unique scheme being implemented by the IDA, which will not only provide a better environment to senior citizens, but also housing will be available to them keeping in mind their needs

-RP Ahirwar, IDA CEO