Indore: IDA postpones tender opening dates

Indore: Indore Development Authority (IDA) has postponed the dates of opening tender forms for allotting plots because of Diwali festival. n first week of November, official said on Friday.
IDA official said that on October 15 IDA issued a notice regarding the dates decided. The dates postponed for the tender opening of plots at 7 schemes of IDA. The tender opening dates are changed for a plot for opening a petrol pump at scheme no 78 Phase-2, similarly for plots at scheme no 140, at scheme no 134, at scheme no 51, at scheme no 140 Anandvan Phase-2, at scheme no 51 and at scheme no 97 Part-4.
The last date and tender opening dates decided for submission of the application is decided for scheme no 78 phase-2 is November 5, for Scheme no 140, 134 is November 1, for Scheme no 51, Scheme no 140 Anandvan Phase-2 is November 2, for Scheme 139 is November 6 and Scheme no 97 Part-4 is November 4, official said.
