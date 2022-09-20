Indore: IDA meeting on Land Pooling Act

e-Paper Get App
Jaipal Singh Chawda, chairman, IDA said, “The acquisition of the land will be beneficial to the land owners and no decision will be taken without considering suggestions of the land owners. Everything will be done under the Land Pooling Act and the owners will not suffer in any way.”

Indore Development Authority (IDA) held a meeting with land owners whose land is coming under the RW-4 scheme, on Tuesday. The aim of this meeting was to clear doubts of land owners about private land acquisition by the government for development of the city.

A discussion was held in the meeting regarding the act and the misconceptions regarding the act were clarified. 

