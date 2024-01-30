Indore: IDA Delay In ISBT Project Costs ₹100 Crore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IDA’s most prominent Inter State Bus Terminus (ISBT) project at MR10 which was supposed to be completed by December 2022 is still under construction. And due to intense delay in project and other costs, the project which was estimated around Rs 60 crore has now risen up to around Rs 100.09 crore. Compounding problems, over Rs 15 crore has to be paid in the form of GST only.

Officials said that due to construction on additional land, environmental clearance, boundary wall and subsequent development work, the Authority Board had to give revised administrative approval. The authority is building this bus terminus in Scheme 139 and 169-A.

The cost of the bus terminus being built is continuously increasing. The construction cost has also almost doubled. Last year too, the authority had taken approval of Rs 81.5 crore from the board after an increase in its construction cost. But now other expenses including GST have also been added.

Why spike in cost

Earlier, the ISBT was supposed to be built on 4.43 hectares of land, but later the land increased to 5.81 hectares. Therefore, the cost increased due to other development works including garden, parking on 31 per cent more land. Not only this, when the cost of ISBT was estimated by the authority, there was no provision for paying GST separately. Now the authority also has to pay GST separately, which is more than Rs 15 crore 20 lakh on various items. In the board meeting held, revised administrative approval of Rs 100.90 crore was taken for the purpose.

The beginning

In 2019, its work order was given to BR Goyal Infrastructure. At that time a tender worth Rs 53.52 crore was approved.

ISBT work in final stage

A huge steel structure of 1400 metric tons was also installed in it, the work of which is now in the final stage. Along with it, parking, garden, restaurant and other facilities are being developed. This bus terminus will also be connected to the metro station, so that bus passengers can also use Metro train. The terminus has been constructed on the lines of the airport.

ISBT MR-10 PROJECT

Terminus Capacity

Rotation of 1440 buses daily

Passengers benefited

80,000

Parking space (4-wheeler)

160

Parking space (auto rickshaw)

150

Parking space (2-wheeler)

600

Parking space basement

(4-wheeler)

315

Waiting room

1100 passengers

Ticket counter

14

Food court stalls

12

Other shops

24

Other services

ATM booth

Tourist help desk

Guard room

Police Control room

Medical room

DELAY TIMELINE

September 2019

Work begins

March 2020

Work halted due to Covid-19

September –November 2020

Work resumes again with deadline of June 2022

June 2022

IDA unable to complete the work and a new deadline set

December 2022

Deadline revised again for completion in 2023

2023

The work still unfinished

2024

It is expected to get completed in second or third quarter of this year

Minister takes stock of IDA works in Sanwer constituency

Water resources minister Tulsi Silawat took an informal meeting on Monday of Indore Development Authority (IDA) officials and took information about the development works being carried out in Sanwer assembly constituency and learned in detail about the problems being faced in the development works.

IDA chairman Jaypal Singh Chawda said that construction work of two bridges is going on in Sanwer area and construction of two bridges is proposed for the 12 kilometre long MR12 road. Construction of Startup Park is also proposed in Sawer.

Works worth about Rs 500 crore are in progress in Sawer area and works worth about Rs 700 crores are proposed.