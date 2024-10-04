Indore: IDA Board Finalises CEPT To Supervise Consultant For RD & I plan; Consultant To Be Appointed For Metropolitan Region Plan

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A consultant would be appointed to plan and design the regional development and investment plan of Indore. This decision was taken at an IDA board meeting held on Thursday.

Commissioner and IDA co-chairman Deepak Singh said that in the meeting, it was also decided to authorise CEPT (Central for Environmental Planning & Technology, Bhopal) to supervise the work of the consultant.

A team comprising of joint director of the Town and Country Department, chief city planner of the IDA and an officer nominated by the Collector has been formed to assist CEPT in its work and also to ensure that the planning being done is for the betterment of Indore.

All about Indore Regional Development and Investment Plan Metropolitan Region

Indore city and roughly 50 km from the city. There are 29 towns located within the radius of the city. Among these, Ujjain, Dewas, Mhow, Pithampur and Dhar are prominent. Investment regions have been formed in 7 of these cities. Development plans are effective in five cities. Indore has the highest industrialization in the state.

Apart from this, Dewas, Pithampur, Sanwer etc. are prominent. Indore region has 906 villages and 7 main cities. The plan aims to give a new direction to urban development by ensuring planned development keeping in mind industrial and commercial development along with environmental protection in the designated area.

Proposed Indore Regional Development and Investment Plan

Indore Vikas Yojana 2021 has proposed to include 906 villages of Indore Regional Plan. This has been made the basis of the Regional Development Plan.

The area of the Regional Development Plan is 663140 hectares.

Indore region: An industrial and urban area.

Ujjain: Pilgrimage place

Dewas and Pithampur: Industrial cities

Mhow: Cantonment area

Objective of making Regional Development and Investment Plan for Indore

- Formulate development and planning policy for the entire region - Provide easy access to traffic for the entire regional area

- Prepare proposals for development of tourism in the area

- Formulate policy for environmental protection

- Prepare policy for protection of valuable agricultural land

- To propose physical infrastructure such as roads, drainage and various types of facilities in the entire region looking at the future

- Plan traffic routes, traffic structure and necessary infrastructure for the entire area

- Formulate policy regarding various land uses for the entire area

Other major decisions taken in board meeting

- A high-level meeting to be held regarding the operation and maintenance of the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) located at Scheme 139 1 and 169-A.

- The Board of Directors approved the construction of 200 bus stops for AICTSL buses at various places in the city Feasibility survey work is to be done for traffic improvement at various crossings. For this, it was decided to invite separate tenders for getting the feasibility survey work.

- It was decided to get feasibility report and survey done for flyover and elevated corridor at various crossings of BRTS.

- To develop government land of village Morod as Anaaj Mandi and Transport Nagar for Indore city.