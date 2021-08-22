Indore: ​i5 Summit where 40 start-ups took part concludes at IIM-I

Indore

Central India’s largest entrepreneurship event – the i5 Summit 2021, which saw participation by as many as 40 start-ups concluded at IIM Indore on Sunday.

Even though the three-day event was conducted by IIM Indore and IIT Indore virtually this time amid pandemic, it witnessed enormous participation from over 800 participants from across the nation. The event had three workshops and one panel discussion, which gave insights to the young entrepreneurs.

The most awaited third day saw immense enthusiasm from the participants in the flagship event “Get Funded”, wherein 13 start-ups shared and pitched their ideas to the VC investors. The investors included Amit Pamnani, chief investment officer, Sastika Accelerator, Mohit Gulati, chief investment officer, The Investment Trust of India, Sandro Stephen, regional head, Indian Angel Network, Lt Col. Rajive Sinha, co-founder & co-chair, IAEGlocal, Shruti Aggarwal, founder, The Start-up Lab and Dr Sanjeev Patni, CEO, AIC-Prestige Inspire Foundation.

“Chai Pe Charcha” facilitated the participants to interact with the specialists from the industry, learn from their experiences and share their thoughts.

The “Start-up Expo” provided an opportunity to the young managerial minds to showcase their ideas to the investors and experts. 13 start-ups participated in the event; some of them being Skyware Automation Pvt Ltd. (Focuses on preventing storage losses of harvest in India using IoT and AI-enabled scientific storage system), PayCrunch (India’s first UPI based credit card for college students), Lekh App (Intelligent Collaborative Whiteboard that recognizes rough drawings and converts to regular shapes), among the others.

“The three-day online event came to a close on Sunday, providing the young entrepreneurs with novel understandings about their business ideas, helping them understand the key to success for being an efficacious entrepreneur, network and interact with the top-notch dignitaries of the industries and learn from their peers,” said Ananya Mishra, PRO, IIM Indore.

Published on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 10:30 PM IST