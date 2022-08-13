e-Paper Get App

Indore: “I love you Indore,” says CM Chouhan during inauguration of Bengali Square Flyover

Due to rain, CM did not wait there for a long time and left quickly.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 13, 2022, 12:41 AM IST
article-image
CM Chouhan during the inauguration programme of the Bengali Square Flyover on Friday. | Anandshivre

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday inaugurated the Bengali Square Flyover. Chouhan walked on the flyover and appreciated it.

While addressing the public said, “I love you Indore. A few more flyovers to be developed in the city.” Due to rain, CM did not wait there for a long time and left quickly.

Read Also
Indore: City chapter of Indian Trade & Industry formed
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreIndore: “I love you Indore,” says CM Chouhan during inauguration of Bengali Square Flyover

RECENT STORIES

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, August 13, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, August 13, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Meet Mukesh Chauhan, Rajasthan resident who tattooed names of 62 martyrs of different wars

Meet Mukesh Chauhan, Rajasthan resident who tattooed names of 62 martyrs of different wars

Mumbai: Western Railway achieves new milestone, as it earns over Rs 200 Crore through scrap sales

Mumbai: Western Railway achieves new milestone, as it earns over Rs 200 Crore through scrap sales

Cops likely to record Ranveer Singh's statement by August 22

Cops likely to record Ranveer Singh's statement by August 22

50 years old father of an illegal church held for molestation in Nerul

50 years old father of an illegal church held for molestation in Nerul