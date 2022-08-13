Indore: “I love you Indore,” says CM Chouhan during inauguration of Bengali Square Flyover

CM Chouhan during the inauguration programme of the Bengali Square Flyover on Friday. | Anandshivre

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday inaugurated the Bengali Square Flyover. Chouhan walked on the flyover and appreciated it.

While addressing the public said, “I love you Indore. A few more flyovers to be developed in the city.” Due to rain, CM did not wait there for a long time and left quickly.