Indore: “I love you Indore,” says CM Chouhan during inauguration of Bengali Square Flyover

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday inaugurated the Bengali Square Flyover. Chouhan walked on the flyover and appreciated it.
While addressing the public said, “I love you Indore. A few more flyovers to be developed in the city.” Due to rain, CM did not wait there for a long time and left quickly.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)