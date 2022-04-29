Indore: Husband, father-in-law get 10-year-jail for dowry death

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A husband and father-in-law were sentenced to 10-years-of-imprisonment by the local court on Thursday for the suicide of a woman five months after marriage due to dowry harassment.

The district prosecution officer Sanjeev Shrivastava said, “The deceased Varsha committed suicide after being tortured by her in-laws. The court convicted Jay Parmar (deceased’s husband) and Rajendra Parmar (father-in-law) for dowry death under Section 304 (B) of the Indian Penal Code. The sentence was passed by additional session judge Nilesh Yadav."

“She got married to Jay on February 10, 2019 and five months after marriage the incident took place on July 22, 2019 in which Varsha hanged herself. During investigation it was found that the two convicts used to torture her and demand Rs 2 lakh from her to buy a car. Depressed by such actions she committed suicide,” DPO added.

