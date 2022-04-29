Indore: Water woes grip Silver Spring, residents pay Rs 20L in 4 months

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the mercury rising, water scarcity in many areas of the city is deepening. Hundreds of residents living in colonies along the bypass also face the same issues along with security concerns and dog menace.

Residents of the elite Silver Springs Township suffer water scarcity for four months during the summer. Moreover, they have to pay over Rs 20 lakh to quench their thirst between March and June.

“We require over 50,000 litres of water per day and to meet the demand of over 1500 residents of the society.” said B L Patidar, president of residents' association.

Although the local leaders including MLA Jitu Patwari and BJP leader Madhu Verma provide about 8 water tankers to them per week, but it is like a drop in the ocean, he said.

Residents of Silver Springs have been waiting for the Narmada water supply for years. Water demands are increasing and the only source that meets their need is underground water. The management committee of society has already appealed to Indore Municipal Corporation and has written letters to the minister of water resources regarding the Narmada water connection but all their pleas have fallen to deaf ears.

Hiralal Joshi, head of the association said, “We have made an appeal regarding the Narmada water connection to IMC in the past but they said, they cannot provide a bulk connection from the pipeline and we have to wait till a tank is built in Nayta Mandala which will probably be done by 2025.”

The society collects water through bore wells and rainwater harvesting in 7 underground water tanks, 3 of them dried early this year. Due to depletion in the level of groundwater, the colony has to depend on water tankers, which makes it expensive for people.

No patrolling, security concerns haunt residents

There is no regular police patrol in the area leaving the township dependent on its private security. Demand for regular patrolling by Tejaji Nagar police has been placed by the residents, but the response has not been positive.

The absence of a speed breaker at the junction of the township connecting to the highway makes it dangerous for people while driving. Around 10-12 accidents take place every month due to this issue.

The association members informed Free Press that they have already appealed to the National Highway Authority to construct speed breakers, but no action has been taken. The unavailability of street lights on the bypass near the society makes residents feel unsafe and uneasy on their way to the city or coming back home.

Violent street dogs make it difficult for residents to be on the roads

Dogs on the street attack and chase people passing by the street within the society. Management has asked IMC to take away the dogs, but no action has been seriously undertaken. When people from the society try to tackle the matter personally, some members from animal groups object.

What They Say:

“We are trying to resolve issues regarding water scarcity, security etc,, but no matter how many times the issues have been raised, no action is taken by authorities.” -B L Patidar, president, Silver Spring Phase II

“Due to water shortage we have to pay a hefty amount. Sewage issues have also been rising, but IMC seems to have no concern.” -Madalsa Vyas, resident, Silver Spring Phase II.

“National Highway Authority has ignored the need to put a speed breaker at the bypass junction even though 10-12 accidents take place every month. There is no other way to control the speed of the vehicles passing by." -Hiralal Joshi, association head, Silver Spring Phase II.

“No government facilities are provided to us. We have to appeal for everything but no actions are taken immediately.” -Subodh Gupta, resident, Silver Spring Phase II.

