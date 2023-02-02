Indore: Husband booked for killing wife, hanging self

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police registered a case against a man, who was found hanging at their place, for killing his wife after smothering her and attacking her with a knife in the Lasudia area on Wednesday.

She was found dead on the floor at their place of stay.

Lasudia police station in-charge Santosh Dudhi said that Mamta Jatav, 25 year, a resident of Arandiya area was found dead on the floor while her husband was found hanging at their rented house in the last week of December. During the investigation, police found a stab injury on her neck. In the post-mortem report, it was clear that she was smothered by her husband and later he slit her neck using a sharp object.

The police also took the statements of Mamta’s parents after which a case under Section 302 of the IPC was registered against deceased Sunil. Further investigation is on to know the reason behind the incident.

