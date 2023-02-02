Indore: Tax Practitioners Association calls Budget growth-oriented

A-1 CREATION

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “The budget is growth-oriented and stands per expectations,” claims the Tax Practitioners Association members calling it a stepping stone to the “Azadi ka Amrit Kaal”. Four of the panellists said that the budget has exponentially covered all the aspects very clearly and has laid out a plan better than their expectations. When Free Press asked the panellists to grade the Budget on a scale of 10, all of them graded it 6 to 8 giving the Budget 2023 a thumbs up.

Panelist Quote

CA Shailendra Solanki |

“The presented budget has totally exceeded my expectations. The amount allotted to the infrastructure will bring big changes to the economy in the coming years. In a true sense, one can call this budget a futuristic budget where the finance minister has allotted generous amount to the required sector to bring the nation one step closer to development.”

- CA Shailendra Solanki, president TPA. (Rated budget 08/10)

CA CN Goyal |

“Truthfully, the devil of the Budget lies in the files. And with what the finance minister has explained the Budget seems to provide direct access to easy business for the common man. I believe that government should have increased the exemption limit but rather they bifurcated the tax, due to which hardship of the common man might increase. The best decision taken was decreasing the surcharge.”

- CA CN Goyal (Rated budget 07/10)

CA Manoj Gupta |

“As the finance minister has presented the Budget on the macro level, it seems to be very futuristic and growth-oriented. Segments like infrastructure and PM Awas Yojana have been focused well which will bring the nation closer to development. The best part of the Budget is the changes in the information sector which will bring immense change in the banking sector. Decreased duties for the electronic sector will promote Made in India and will make India competitive with China.”

- CA Manoj Gupta, past president, TPA (rated budget 08/10)

CA PD Nagar |

“I believe it would have been better if the limit of direct taxes was decreased to 50 per cent rather than increasing the income limit to Rs 7 lakh. The major focus of the Budget was on the progress of the nation and not election wining purpose.”

- CA PD Nagar (Rated budget 07/10)

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)