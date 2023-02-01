Union Budget 2023: AAP says 'Amrit Kal for PM Modi, not for common people'

AAP leader Sanjay Singh | ANI Photo

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday questioned Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's claim about doubling of per capita income since 2014, saying it is 'Amrit Kaal' for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, not for the common people of the country.

Highlighting the achievements of the Modi dispensation so far, the finance minister in her budget speech said the government's efforts since 2014 have ensured for all citizens a better quality of living and a life of dignity.

The per capita income has more than doubled to ₹1.97 lakh, she added.

Whose income doubled, asks AAP

"Neither did the MSP of crops increase nor did the youth get employment. But this is Amrit Kaal for Modi ji. Nirmala ji is saying per capita income has doubled," AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, who is also the party's national spokesperson, said in a series of tweets in Hindi, wondering "whose income" doubled.

The AAP leaders said the Union Budget for 2023-24, presented by the finance minister in Parliament, does not have any provision for the country's farmers, soldiers and youth.

AAP's dig over new airports announcement

"No provision for anyone in the budget. Common people are longing for Amrit (nectar) in the Amrit Kaal," Singh said.

Latching on to the finance minister's proposal that 50 additional airports will be revived, the AAP MP took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Modi ji will build 50 new airports. Who will get them?" Singh said in a tweet.

