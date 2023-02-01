e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUnion Budget 2023: AAP says 'Amrit Kal for PM Modi, not for common people'

Union Budget 2023: AAP says 'Amrit Kal for PM Modi, not for common people'

The AAP leaders said the Union Budget for 2023-24 does not have any provision for the country's farmers, soldiers and youth.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, February 01, 2023, 03:28 PM IST
article-image
AAP leader Sanjay Singh | ANI Photo
Follow us on

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday questioned Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's claim about doubling of per capita income since 2014, saying it is 'Amrit Kaal' for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, not for the common people of the country.

Highlighting the achievements of the Modi dispensation so far, the finance minister in her budget speech said the government's efforts since 2014 have ensured for all citizens a better quality of living and a life of dignity.

The per capita income has more than doubled to ₹1.97 lakh, she added.

Whose income doubled, asks AAP

"Neither did the MSP of crops increase nor did the youth get employment. But this is Amrit Kaal for Modi ji. Nirmala ji is saying per capita income has doubled," AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, who is also the party's national spokesperson, said in a series of tweets in Hindi, wondering "whose income" doubled.

The AAP leaders said the Union Budget for 2023-24, presented by the finance minister in Parliament, does not have any provision for the country's farmers, soldiers and youth.

AAP's dig over new airports announcement

"No provision for anyone in the budget. Common people are longing for Amrit (nectar) in the Amrit Kaal," Singh said.

Latching on to the finance minister's proposal that 50 additional airports will be revived, the AAP MP took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Modi ji will build 50 new airports. Who will get them?" Singh said in a tweet.

Read Also
Union Budget 2023: Cigarettes to cost more, smartphones to be cheaper, check the full list here
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: E-rickshaw driver, allegedly under drug influence, runs away from Punjab Police; cop's...

WATCH: E-rickshaw driver, allegedly under drug influence, runs away from Punjab Police; cop's...

Union Budget 2023: AAP says 'Amrit Kal for PM Modi, not for common people'

Union Budget 2023: AAP says 'Amrit Kal for PM Modi, not for common people'

Union Budget 2023 LIVE UPDATES: PM Narendra Modi addresses nation, lauds tax relief for middle class

Union Budget 2023 LIVE UPDATES: PM Narendra Modi addresses nation, lauds tax relief for middle class

Union Budget 2023: Opposition reacts to new schemes introduced for upcoming FY 2023-24

Union Budget 2023: Opposition reacts to new schemes introduced for upcoming FY 2023-24

Delhi: Airhostess alleges sexual assault; suspect absconding

Delhi: Airhostess alleges sexual assault; suspect absconding