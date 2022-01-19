Indore: Hurdles of New Loha Mandi to be removed, says collector



Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The New Loha Mandi, coming up close to Lasudia Square, will soon be fully functional, and all hurdles and encroachments would be removed.

Collector Manish Singh inspected the New Loha mandi on Tuesday with iron and steel traders. He was there for about 2 hours and carried out a comprehensive inspection and took necessary information from the traders. A sprawling parking area is nearly ready and its boundary wall is ready.

During the inspection, traders draw the attention of the collector to the encroachments made on one of the connecting roads of the Mandi. The collector instructed IMC officials to remove the encroachments and also to construct both the connecting roads of the mandi.

Manoj Sharma, a steel trader said that the district administration wishes to shift the existing Loha Mandi, located close to Agrasen Square because the movement of heavy vehicles in the city area is creating traffic problems there. Some traders have already shifted to the New Loha Mandi, and the remaining traders will also shift once all the infrastructure is complete.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 02:04 AM IST